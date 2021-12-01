Toasted Cheese 21:4

The December 2021 issue of Toasted Cheese features poetry by Nathaniel Krenkel, DS Maolalai & David Sapp; flash by Hibah Shabkhez; and fiction by Mari Carlson, Mary Sophie Filicetti, Bari Lynn Hein, Ewa Mazierska & Andrea Stephenson.

TC 21:4 also includes the 2021 Savage Science Fiction / Fantasy 48-Hour Writing Contest winning stories by Cara Brezina, Robin Hillard & Ian Bentwood.

At Candle-Ends, Shelley Carpenter reviews I, Menagerie by Garrett Ray Harriman, Anne Greenwalt reviews Gare de Lyon by Bill Lockwood, and Bill Lockwood reviews The Dime by Mark Paxson.



The cover image is by John Kroll on Flickr, with additional photos by photographers around the world, all of whom have generously made their work available for use under Creative Commons licenses. Please click through and check out their photostreams.

Congratulations to all. Happy reading!