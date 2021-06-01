Toasted Cheese 21:2

The June 2021 issue of Toasted Cheese features poetry by Kathleen Bryson & Marchell Dyon; flash by Carla Scarano D’Antonio, Laura Gavin & Terri Mullholland; fiction by Sarah Clayville, Linda Griffin, Caleb Martin-Rosenthal, Laura Mazzenga & DRC Wright; and creative nonfiction by Kimberly Cullen & David Sapp.

TC 21:2 also includes the 2021 Savage Mystery Writing Contest winning stories by Cara Brezina, Morgan-McKay Hoppmann & Jay Bechtol.

At Candle-Ends, Shelley Carpenter reviews Celeste Blue by Lou Nell Gerard and Triggers by Alexa Recio de Fitch.



The cover image is by A. Currell on Flickr, with additional photos by photographers around the world, all of whom have generously made their work available for use under Creative Commons licenses. Please click through and check out their photostreams.

Congratulations to all. Happy reading!