Toasted Cheese 20:4

The December issue of Toasted Cheese features poetry by Madeleine Claire, Marchell Dyon, James Croal Jackson, Ann Pedone & Simon Perchik; flash by Ala Fox & Josephine Greenland; fiction by Nicholas Finch, Ashley Lewin & Sydney Parrish; and creative nonfiction by Riley Hansen & Celestine Woo.

TC 20:4 also includes the Fall 2020 Three Cheers and a Tiger Science Fiction/Fantasy Writing Contest winning stories by Meg Hilt, Brianna Suazo & David Lukes.

At Candle-Ends, Shelley Carpenter reviews Ravynscroft by Richard Edgar.



The cover image is by Jim Makos on Flickr, with additional photos by photographers around the world, all of whom have generously made their work available for use under Creative Commons licenses. Please click through and check out their photostreams.

Congratulations to all. Happy reading!