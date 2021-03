The 2021 Savage Mystery Writing Contest (formerly Spring Three Cheers and a Tiger) is now open.

Entries must be received by 5 PM Eastern Time, Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Write a mystery story that features something that is revealed when a tree is uprooted in a storm.

Word count: Between 2900 and 3100 words.

Send entries to: savagemystery21@toasted-cheese.com

Your subject line must read: Savage Mystery Contest Entry

Paste your story directly into your email. No attachments please.

For complete rules: