2021 Savage Science Fiction / Fantasy Writing Contest Winners!

Toasted Cheese is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Mollie Savage Memorial Science Fiction / Fantasy Writing Contest:

1st place: “The Broken Heartstone” by Cara Brezina

“The Broken Heartstone” by Cara Brezina 2nd place: “The Story I Have Not Told” by Robin Hillard

“The Story I Have Not Told” by Robin Hillard 3rd place: “How Can We Live Without It?” by Ian Brentwood

Congratulations to the winners and thanks to everybody who entered. Look for the winning stories in the December issue of Toasted Cheese.

TC’s Dead of Winter horror writing contest is currently open for entries! Click here for more info.