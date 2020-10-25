Sunday Writing Chat Prompts for 25 October 2020

The Sunday Brunch Prompted Writing Chat is an opportunity each week to test your skills at writing under pressure — or to have some fun without the need to be brilliant — or both!



The prompts are intended as both as a challenge and a starting point, open to creative interpretation. You can use these as an excuse to write anything that comes to mind, whether it’s fiction or creative non-fiction or a mixture of both. You can write a separate piece for each prompt, or try to link them all together in a single story.



If you join in the chat, you can add “an excuse to complain about unfair prompts” to the entertainment, too. But even if you can’t attend the chat session, feel free to give the prompts a try anyway (and leave your responses, comments, or complaints in this thread if you like).



This week’s prompts are posted below.

1. Use the following five words: prosper, disk, satisfaction, biology, able. (10 min)

2. Use the phrase, “the best ever.” (10 min)

3. Write about a stack of mail or lots of incoming messages. (10 min)