Dead of Winter 2021 Winners

The winning stories for our 21st annual Dead of Winter horror fiction contest are:

1st: “Fitting Room #3” by Jason Porterfield

2nd: “Rules” by Gail A. Webber

3rd (tie): “Cutting Your Own” by Bunny McFadden

3rd (tie): “Broken Bridge” by DJ Tyrer

The first, second, and both third place stories will appear in TCLJ 22.1, our Spring issue.

Our next contest is The Savage Mystery Writing Contest, which opens Friday, March 18 and ends Sunday, March 20. Please remember to follow theme, genre, and word count parameters on all contests. There is no registration, entry fee, or geographic restriction for this or any TC contest. Toasted Cheese’s contest info is here.