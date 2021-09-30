September 2021
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about weird traffic as evidence for a mishap.
  2. Use these five words: resigns, bungled, indigestible, record, dystopia
  3. Write about the sound of construction, far away.
  4. Start with this line: I’m convinced he’s allergic to…
    1. Use the following five words: position, forget, ostracize, timber, awful.
    2. Use the phrase, “The same old thing.”
    3. Write about figuring something out.
  6. Set your story in a treehouse
  7. Write about a holiday not shared by everyone present.
  8. Use these five words: creativity, scheduled, update, self-worth, lifelong
  9. Write about getting new glasses or lenses.
  10. Start with this line: They just hit rock bottom.
  11. Write about private mourning for a public event.
    1. Use the following five words: girl, advance, corner, register, uncle.
    2. Use the phrase, “That’s ten times in the last week.”
    3. Write about dim memories of a similar situation.
  13. Write about something that makes no sense to the narrator.
  14. Write about a short film
  15. Write about obsessively sorting something that didn’t need it.
  16. Start with this line: If I’m being totally honest…
  17. Use the phrase, “We don’t have enough people to do that.”
  18. Start with this line: He’s trying to buy votes.
    1. Use the following five words: breeze, salon, administration, remain, condition.
    2. Use the phrase, “Open it up.”
    3. Write about an automation failure.
  20. Use these five words: worried, staging, history, impressive, farmer
  21. Write about doing busy work until dinnertime.
  22. Set your story during a murder trial
  23. Your character writes a haiku.
  24. Set your story at a party with cupcakes
  25. Write about cracking knuckles before getting to work.
    1. Use the following five words: aviation, explicit, insistence, manufacturer, charismatic.
    2. Use the phrase, “Was that tonight?”
    3. Write about being too tired to stay awake.
  27. Use the phrase, “Begin in the middle.”
  28. Start with this line: Who gets custody of _____?
  29. Use the phrase, “One last time.”
  30. Use these five words: processed, ambiguity, cemetery, quarters, packing
