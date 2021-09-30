- Write about weird traffic as evidence for a mishap.
- Use these five words: resigns, bungled, indigestible, record, dystopia
- Write about the sound of construction, far away.
- Start with this line: I’m convinced he’s allergic to…
- Use the following five words: position, forget, ostracize, timber, awful.
- Use the phrase, “The same old thing.”
- Write about figuring something out.
- Set your story in a treehouse
- Write about a holiday not shared by everyone present.
- Use these five words: creativity, scheduled, update, self-worth, lifelong
- Write about getting new glasses or lenses.
- Start with this line: They just hit rock bottom.
- Write about private mourning for a public event.
- Use the following five words: girl, advance, corner, register, uncle.
- Use the phrase, “That’s ten times in the last week.”
- Write about dim memories of a similar situation.
- Write about something that makes no sense to the narrator.
- Write about a short film
- Write about obsessively sorting something that didn’t need it.
- Start with this line: If I’m being totally honest…
- Use the phrase, “We don’t have enough people to do that.”
- Start with this line: He’s trying to buy votes.
- Use the following five words: breeze, salon, administration, remain, condition.
- Use the phrase, “Open it up.”
- Write about an automation failure.
- Use these five words: worried, staging, history, impressive, farmer
- Write about doing busy work until dinnertime.
- Set your story during a murder trial
- Your character writes a haiku.
- Set your story at a party with cupcakes
- Write about cracking knuckles before getting to work.
- Use the following five words: aviation, explicit, insistence, manufacturer, charismatic.
- Use the phrase, “Was that tonight?”
- Write about being too tired to stay awake.
- Use the phrase, “Begin in the middle.”
- Start with this line: Who gets custody of _____?
- Use the phrase, “One last time.”
- Use these five words: processed, ambiguity, cemetery, quarters, packing