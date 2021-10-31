- Use “You probably haven’t heard this.”
- Use these five words: agricultural, child, incredible, country, church
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: feeling, perforate, cottage, jungle, mislead.
- Use the phrase, “There was a person I knew.”
- Write about something done for healing purposes.
- Start with this line: I’m thrilled to announce…
- Use the phrase, “I’m not that good.”
- Start with this line: She would’ve made a great leader.
- Write about a flat tire.
- Set your story on a disastrous date
- Use the phrase “It’s been Saturday all week.”
- Use the following five words: waterfall, meeting, rescue, sword, occupation.
- Use the phrase, “It’s mostly fluff.”
- Write about making predictions.
- Write about missing a whole season.
- Set your story at a tiny wedding
- Your characters exchange a knock-knock joke.
- Write about a month of awareness
- Your character coins a word.
- Set your story in a cabin in the woods
- Use the following five words: biscuit, clash, policy, suffering, solve.
- Use the phrase, “Give or take.”
- Write about cancelling an event.
- Start with this line: We understand why you’re frustrated.
- Write about driving a train.
- Write about an uninvited guest
- Write about being bad at keeping secrets.
- Start with this line: My research led me down a rabbithole.
- Write about an interrupted routine.
- Use the following five words: horseshoe, porter, glove, sea, spider.
- Use the phrase, “Make it fit in the box.”
- Write about making copies.
- Compare a child to their younger self.
- Start with this line: Would you like to join our team?
- Use “Blessed are the pessimists, for they shall have made backups.”
- Use these five words: animate, famous, rage, daughter, beautiful
- Write about visiting a former workplace.
- Set your story during a high-profile interview
- Use the following five words: canvas, skate, plaintiff, auditor, thinker.
- Use the phrase, “Which one is it?”
- Write about an absurd challenge.