October 2021
  1. Use “You probably haven’t heard this.”
  2. Use these five words: agricultural, child, incredible, country, church
    1. Use the following five words: feeling, perforate, cottage, jungle, mislead.
    2. Use the phrase, “There was a person I knew.”
    3. Write about something done for healing purposes.
  4. Start with this line: I’m thrilled to announce…
  5. Use the phrase, “I’m not that good.”
  6. Start with this line: She would’ve made a great leader.
  7. Write about a flat tire.
  8. Set your story on a disastrous date
  9. Use the phrase “It’s been Saturday all week.”
    1. Use the following five words: waterfall, meeting, rescue, sword, occupation.
    2. Use the phrase, “It’s mostly fluff.”
    3. Write about making predictions.
  11. Write about missing a whole season.
  12. Set your story at a tiny wedding
  13. Your characters exchange a knock-knock joke.
  14. Write about a month of awareness
  15. Your character coins a word.
  16. Set your story in a cabin in the woods
    1. Use the following five words: biscuit, clash, policy, suffering, solve.
    2. Use the phrase, “Give or take.”
    3. Write about cancelling an event.
  18. Start with this line: We understand why you’re frustrated.
  19. Write about driving a train.
  20. Write about an uninvited guest
  21. Write about being bad at keeping secrets.
  22. Start with this line: My research led me down a rabbithole.
  23. Write about an interrupted routine.
    1. Use the following five words: horseshoe, porter, glove, sea, spider.
    2. Use the phrase, “Make it fit in the box.”
    3. Write about making copies.
  25. Compare a child to their younger self.
  26. Start with this line: Would you like to join our team?
  27. Use “Blessed are the pessimists, for they shall have made backups.”
  28. Use these five words: animate, famous, rage, daughter, beautiful
  29. Write about visiting a former workplace.
  30. Set your story during a high-profile interview
    1. Use the following five words: canvas, skate, plaintiff, auditor, thinker.
    2. Use the phrase, “Which one is it?”
    3. Write about an absurd challenge.
