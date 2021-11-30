November 2021
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about waiting for the first winter storm.
  2. Start with this line: Stop crying!
  3. Write about an old stuffed animal toy.
  4. Use these five words: charmed, soldier, fishing, realist, beach
  5. Write about struggling with a computer.
  6. Use these five words: weekend, marches, surprising, weather, park
  7. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: violation, understanding, quaint, husband, pole.
    2. Use the phrase, “I need help.”
    3. Write about losing an important item.
  8. Start with this line: The tsunami has been upgraded.
  9. Write about losing a shopping list.
  10. Start with this line: All the rats are leaving that sinking ship.
  11. Write about the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
  12. Start with this line: You dance like my mom.
  13. Write about looking through smudged glasses.
  14. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: benefit, treatment, embark, helmet, litigation.
    2. Use the phrase, “That’s not part of the celebration.”
    3. Write about things we no longer wear.
  15. Write about a mountain in the mist.
  16. Start with this line: The odds are stacked against us.
  17. Write about missing a quota.
  18. Start with this line: Well, that didn’t age well.
  19. Write about a dangerous intersection.
  20. Start with this line: I really want you to win.
  21. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: bike, meet, pill, gradient, manage.
    2. Use the phrase, “The world seems smaller.”
    3. Write about photographing a landscape.
  22. Use these five words: midnight, exposure, nothing, cheat, air
  23. Write about losing touch with a friend.
  24. Start with this line: I just wanted to say thank you for…
  25. Write about celebrating the wrong holiday.
  26. Use these five words: clinical, halt, unconscionable, debate, disrupting
  27. Write about a houseplant blooming.
  28. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. x
  29. Set your story at a rehearsal.
  30. Use these five words: envoy, partners, affordability, heart, digital
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *