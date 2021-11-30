- Write about waiting for the first winter storm.
- Start with this line: Stop crying!
- Write about an old stuffed animal toy.
- Use these five words: charmed, soldier, fishing, realist, beach
- Write about struggling with a computer.
- Use these five words: weekend, marches, surprising, weather, park
- Use the following five words: violation, understanding, quaint, husband, pole.
- Use the phrase, “I need help.”
- Write about losing an important item.
- Start with this line: The tsunami has been upgraded.
- Write about losing a shopping list.
- Start with this line: All the rats are leaving that sinking ship.
- Write about the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
- Start with this line: You dance like my mom.
- Write about looking through smudged glasses.
- Use the following five words: benefit, treatment, embark, helmet, litigation.
- Use the phrase, “That’s not part of the celebration.”
- Write about things we no longer wear.
- Write about a mountain in the mist.
- Start with this line: The odds are stacked against us.
- Write about missing a quota.
- Start with this line: Well, that didn’t age well.
- Write about a dangerous intersection.
- Start with this line: I really want you to win.
- Use the following five words: bike, meet, pill, gradient, manage.
- Use the phrase, “The world seems smaller.”
- Write about photographing a landscape.
- Use these five words: midnight, exposure, nothing, cheat, air
- Write about losing touch with a friend.
- Start with this line: I just wanted to say thank you for…
- Write about celebrating the wrong holiday.
- Use these five words: clinical, halt, unconscionable, debate, disrupting
- Write about a houseplant blooming.
- Set your story at a rehearsal.
- Use these five words: envoy, partners, affordability, heart, digital