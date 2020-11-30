- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: flash, technology, minimize, brown, display.
- Use the phrase, “It’s too bright.”
- Write about asking for advice.
- Write about a report card.
- Write about a nightmare.
- Write about education in pursuit of knowledge & perspective.
- Write about an obsession.
- Use these five words: inspiration, deported, downtown, restricted, body.
- Use the phrase “And now for something completely different.”
- Use the following five words: worry, hero, range, infect, corner.
- Use the phrase, “What can we do?”
- Write about not understanding.
- Write about a younger sibling as a grownup.
- Use these five words: creating, pattern, details, noodles, tiny.
- What happened at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month?
- Use these five words: airtight, method, gift, underestimated, prominent.
- Use the phrase “All that and more.”
- Include these 3 characters: truck driver, mechanic, baggage handler.
- Use the following five words: radiation, debt, trouble, glue, entry.
- Use the phrase, “Time to recharge.”
- Write about having enough to share.
- Start with this line: “Sweet dreams.”
- Use the phrase, “Now what do we do?”
- Include these 3 characters: bookkeeper, financial advisor, auditor.
- Use the phrase, “I don’t think I can do that.”
- Start with this line: “We loved each other.”
- Write about an unusual bird or animal sighting.
- Use the following five words: favour, west, invasion, referral, neck.
- Use the phrase, “Why are we doing this?”
- Write about an apology.
- Write about counting blessings after a major loss.
- Write a story set in the future.
- Write about unexpected bad weather.
- Set your story in the countryside.
- Write about spending a family holiday alone.
- Use these five words: self-pity, backpack, finished, boots, mittens.
- Use the following five words: create, ample, publicity, promise, elbow.
- Use the phrase, “I’ve forgotten how to dance.”
- Write about trying to finish before a deadline.
- Start with this line: “The devil works hard, but…”