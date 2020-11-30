November 2020
  1. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: flash, technology, minimize, brown, display.
    2. Use the phrase, “It’s too bright.”
    3. Write about asking for advice.
  2. Write about a report card.
  3. Write about a nightmare.
  4. Write about education in pursuit of knowledge & perspective.
  5. Write about an obsession.
  6. Use these five words: inspiration, deported, downtown, restricted, body.
  7. Use the phrase “And now for something completely different.”
  8. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: worry, hero, range, infect, corner.
    2. Use the phrase, “What can we do?”
    3. Write about not understanding.
  9. Write about a younger sibling as a grownup.
  10. Use these five words: creating, pattern, details, noodles, tiny.
  11. What happened at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month?
  12. Use these five words: airtight, method, gift, underestimated, prominent.
  13. Use the phrase “All that and more.”
  14. Include these 3 characters: truck driver, mechanic, baggage handler.
  15. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: radiation, debt, trouble, glue, entry.
    2. Use the phrase, “Time to recharge.”
    3. Write about having enough to share.
  16. Start with this line: “Sweet dreams.”
  17. Use the phrase, “Now what do we do?”
  18. Include these 3 characters: bookkeeper, financial advisor, auditor.
  19. Use the phrase, “I don’t think I can do that.”
  20. Start with this line: “We loved each other.”
  21. Write about an unusual bird or animal sighting.
  22. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: favour, west, invasion, referral, neck.
    2. Use the phrase, “Why are we doing this?”
    3. Write about an apology.
  23. Write about counting blessings after a major loss.
  24. Write a story set in the future.
  25. Write about unexpected bad weather.
  26. Set your story in the countryside.
  27. Write about spending a family holiday alone.
  28. Use these five words: self-pity, backpack, finished, boots, mittens.
  29. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: create, ample, publicity, promise, elbow.
    2. Use the phrase, “I’ve forgotten how to dance.”
    3. Write about trying to finish before a deadline.
  30. Start with this line: “The devil works hard, but…”
