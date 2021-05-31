May 2021
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Use the phrase, “Mayday! Mayday!”
  2. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: trait, earthquake, wire, laborer, suburb.
    2. Use the phrase, “Wait, don’t do that.”
    3. Write about trying not to laugh.
  3. Write about a late-season storm.
  4. Use these five words: married, tomorrow, founder, gala, surprise
  5. Write about making up a holiday.
  6. Start with this line: Please drive with caution.
  7. Use “What day is it?”
  8. Use these five words: ceremony, personal, legacy, lobster, swans
  9. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: hardship, sour, provincial, miss, banner.
    2. Use the phrase, “Is it morning again already?”
    3. Write about doing habitual things in the wrong order.
  10. Start with this line: It wasn’t something we focused on.
  11. Write about using sign language in a noisy bar.
  12. Start with this line: You should’ve cut him when you had the chance.
  13. Write about a cat’s hunting habits.
  14. Use these five words: superheroes, millions, human, poet, baseball
  15. Use the phrase “And here it is mid-May already.”
  16. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: recommend, class, abnormal, gravity, city.
    2. Use the phrase, “scratching people off the list.”
    3. Write about hoping not to encounter anybody you know.
  17. Write about recreating a very old recipe.
  18. Set your story at a movie premiere
  19. Make up a child’s bedtime story.
  20. Set your story in an airport
  21. Write about a lesson learned during the pandemic.
  22. Set your story at a protest
  23. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: bind, corruption, distinct, deficit, passion.
    2. Use the phrase, “There was a time when I believed…”
    3. Write about putting on fancy clothes.
  24. Write about receiving a diploma
  25. Write about the limits of a can-do attitude.
  26. Write about a musical collaboration
  27. Start with “Why am I here?”
  28. Use these five words: meet-cute, scrapbooking, arrest, envelope, neglected
  29. Use “That’s not fair!”
  30. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: institution, pest, lecture, nursery, pie.
    2. Use the phrase, “It’s almost time to go.”
    3. Write about troubleshooting.
  31. Discuss the phrase “once upon a time.”

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *