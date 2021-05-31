- Use the phrase, “Mayday! Mayday!”
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: trait, earthquake, wire, laborer, suburb.
- Use the phrase, “Wait, don’t do that.”
- Write about trying not to laugh.
- Write about a late-season storm.
- Use these five words: married, tomorrow, founder, gala, surprise
- Write about making up a holiday.
- Start with this line: Please drive with caution.
- Use “What day is it?”
- Use these five words: ceremony, personal, legacy, lobster, swans
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: hardship, sour, provincial, miss, banner.
- Use the phrase, “Is it morning again already?”
- Write about doing habitual things in the wrong order.
- Start with this line: It wasn’t something we focused on.
- Write about using sign language in a noisy bar.
- Start with this line: You should’ve cut him when you had the chance.
- Write about a cat’s hunting habits.
- Use these five words: superheroes, millions, human, poet, baseball
- Use the phrase “And here it is mid-May already.”
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: recommend, class, abnormal, gravity, city.
- Use the phrase, “scratching people off the list.”
- Write about hoping not to encounter anybody you know.
- Write about recreating a very old recipe.
- Set your story at a movie premiere
- Make up a child’s bedtime story.
- Set your story in an airport
- Write about a lesson learned during the pandemic.
- Set your story at a protest
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: bind, corruption, distinct, deficit, passion.
- Use the phrase, “There was a time when I believed…”
- Write about putting on fancy clothes.
- Write about receiving a diploma
- Write about the limits of a can-do attitude.
- Write about a musical collaboration
- Start with “Why am I here?”
- Use these five words: meet-cute, scrapbooking, arrest, envelope, neglected
- Use “That’s not fair!”
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: institution, pest, lecture, nursery, pie.
- Use the phrase, “It’s almost time to go.”
- Write about troubleshooting.
- Discuss the phrase “once upon a time.”