March 2022
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Use “Once a season, whether we need it or not.”
  2. Start with this line: It’s pretty scary.
  3. Write about an all-day meeting.
  4. Start your story during a break-up.
  5. Write about wondering where you got an idea.
  6. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: modest, embrace, quarter, auditor, afford.
    2. Fill in the blank, “Now subtract ______.”
    3. Write about the pitter-patter of little feet.
  7. Write about waiting for a storm.
  8. Start with this line: I wanted to be there for you.
  9. Write about finding something under a rock.
  10. Start with this line: Here are some suggestions.
  11. Write about people watching at a railroad crossing.
  12. Start your story during a virtual class or workshop.
  13. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five reporter, eavesdrop, chapter, conviction, celebration.
    2. Fill in the blank, “I don’t need to do that any more.”
    3. Write about an obsolete skill.
  14. Use these five words: overdue, exit, homelessness, protests, embryos
  15. Start next to an ice-covered pond on a warm day.
  16. Start your story at the beach.
  17. Write wordless dialog.
  18. Use these five words: roof, summer, humanity, freak, crash
  19. Write about a vacant restaurant.
  20. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five compartment, challenge, gene, horse, greeting.
    2. Fill in the blank, “Am I the only one left?”
    3. Write about birdwatching.
  21. Use the phrase, “All else being equal”
  22. Write about eavesdropping.
  23. Write about getting up very early.
  24. Start your story in a restaurant closed for a private event.
  25. Start with “Tell me a story.”
  26. Use these five words: banana, clear, credits, game, wars
  27. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: assume, blackmail, registration, consideration, personal.
    2. Fill in the blank, “I remember when this was empty space.”
    3. Write about watching a fire.
  28. Write about sneaking in contraband.
  29. Write about meeting a friend for coffee.
  30. Start your story in an artist’s studio.
  31. Write about leaving a task unfinished.
