- Use “Once a season, whether we need it or not.”
- Start with this line: It’s pretty scary.
- Write about an all-day meeting.
- Start your story during a break-up.
- Write about wondering where you got an idea.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: modest, embrace, quarter, auditor, afford.
- Fill in the blank, “Now subtract ______.”
- Write about the pitter-patter of little feet.
- Write about waiting for a storm.
- Start with this line: I wanted to be there for you.
- Write about finding something under a rock.
- Start with this line: Here are some suggestions.
- Write about people watching at a railroad crossing.
- Start your story during a virtual class or workshop.
- Use the following five reporter, eavesdrop, chapter, conviction, celebration.
- Fill in the blank, “I don’t need to do that any more.”
- Write about an obsolete skill.
- Use these five words: overdue, exit, homelessness, protests, embryos
- Start next to an ice-covered pond on a warm day.
- Start your story at the beach.
- Write wordless dialog.
- Use these five words: roof, summer, humanity, freak, crash
- Write about a vacant restaurant.
- Use the following five compartment, challenge, gene, horse, greeting.
- Fill in the blank, “Am I the only one left?”
- Write about birdwatching.
- Use the phrase, “All else being equal”
- Write about eavesdropping.
- Write about getting up very early.
- Start your story in a restaurant closed for a private event.
- Start with “Tell me a story.”
- Use these five words: banana, clear, credits, game, wars
- Use the following five words: assume, blackmail, registration, consideration, personal.
- Fill in the blank, “I remember when this was empty space.”
- Write about watching a fire.
- Write about sneaking in contraband.
- Write about meeting a friend for coffee.
- Start your story in an artist’s studio.
- Write about leaving a task unfinished.