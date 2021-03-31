March 2021
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Start with the names of three colors.
  2. Use these five words: forgotten, identities, weird, attribute, completed
  3. Write about a failing battery.
  4. Set your story in a casino
  5. Write about taking all day to do a simple task.
  6. Write about your writing routine
    1. Use the following five words: dive, court, neighbor, collar, organize.
    2. Use the phrase, “Is that a cactus?”
    3. Write about an arithmetic mistake.
  8. Start with this line: I shouldn’t be laughing.
  9. Use the phrase, “Tell me a story.”
  10. Write about unwelcome paparazzi photos
  11. Write about a failed software update.
  12. Use these five words: hopeful, detour, roadblock, active, loudly
  13. Write about being afraid to go out.
    1. Use the following five words: glare, clerk, feign, conclusion, aloof.
    2. Use the phrase, “It’s not a good place.”
    3. Write about remorse or regret.
  15. Write about being stuck with an uncertain welcome.
  16. Start with this line: I don’t make the rules.
  17. Give your character an unusual name.
  18. Start with this line: The only thing that would horrify me is…
  19. Use “I used to know how to do this.”
  20. Set your story on a fishing boat
    1. Use the following five words: disorder, performer, waste, tropical, grief.
    2. Use the phrase, “What are you feeling?”
    3. Write about picky food preferences.
  22. Start with this line: What a trip down memory lane.
  23. Write about an apprentice.
  24. Set your story in a dream
  25. Write about a summer hockey league.
  26. Set your story at a yoga class
  27. Write about a childhood embarrassment.
    1. Use the following five words: medium, hard, unpleasant, care, orgy.
    2. Use the phrase, “mended feelings.”
    3. Write about an uncanny feeling.
  29. Write about a bad case of the Mondays.
  30. Write about making a big move
  31. Write about pushing up against limits.
