- Start with the names of three colors.
- Use these five words: forgotten, identities, weird, attribute, completed
- Write about a failing battery.
- Set your story in a casino
- Write about taking all day to do a simple task.
- Write about your writing routine
- Use the following five words: dive, court, neighbor, collar, organize.
- Use the phrase, “Is that a cactus?”
- Write about an arithmetic mistake.
- Start with this line: I shouldn’t be laughing.
- Use the phrase, “Tell me a story.”
- Write about unwelcome paparazzi photos
- Write about a failed software update.
- Use these five words: hopeful, detour, roadblock, active, loudly
- Write about being afraid to go out.
- Use the following five words: glare, clerk, feign, conclusion, aloof.
- Use the phrase, “It’s not a good place.”
- Write about remorse or regret.
- Write about being stuck with an uncertain welcome.
- Start with this line: I don’t make the rules.
- Give your character an unusual name.
- Start with this line: The only thing that would horrify me is…
- Use “I used to know how to do this.”
- Set your story on a fishing boat
- Use the following five words: disorder, performer, waste, tropical, grief.
- Use the phrase, “What are you feeling?”
- Write about picky food preferences.
- Start with this line: What a trip down memory lane.
- Write about an apprentice.
- Set your story in a dream
- Write about a summer hockey league.
- Set your story at a yoga class
- Write about a childhood embarrassment.
- Use the following five words: medium, hard, unpleasant, care, orgy.
- Use the phrase, “mended feelings.”
- Write about an uncanny feeling.
- Write about a bad case of the Mondays.
- Write about making a big move
- Write about pushing up against limits.