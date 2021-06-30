- Write about poison.
- Set your story in a traffic jam
- Write about getting the cold shoulder.
- Use these five words: calling, double, lifetime, policy, treason
- Write about being disappointed after a major accomplishment.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Write about a favorite place to sit.
- Set your story at a funeral
- Write about tasting something special.
- Use these five words: watch, crow, parity, coffee, justice
- Write about staying up very late to finish a book.
- Start with this line: He said he meant it as a compliment.
- Use the following five words: inappropriate, arrange, projection, plead, update.
- Use the phrase, “It looks the same to me.”
- Write about craving a stimulant.
- Start with this line: Two lucky winners will receive…
- Write about waiting for quitting time.
- Write about a character wearing robes
- Write about a misremembered quotation.
- Start with this line: The stakes just got higher.
- Write about discovering a surprising shared interest.
- Use the following five words: ceremony, scheme, prey, charm, hesitate.
- Use the phrase, “Repeat after me.”
- Write about uncooked food.
- Use the phrase, “Was I daydreaming?”
- Use these five words: fastidiously, patience, director, zero, imminent
- Write about unconventional clothes.
- Use these five words: imaginative, intersect, genius, false, analysis
- Use the phrase, “It’s just six months til Christmas.”
- Write about a complicated threat
- Use the following five words: paralyzed, claim, formation, positive, fail.
- Fill in the blank: “Not enough room in the _______.”
- Write about being unable to hear.
- Start with this line: Where are they now?
- Use this phrase: “Why isn’t it red?”
- Set your story in a wildfire