June 2021
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about poison.
  2. Set your story in a traffic jam
  3. Write about getting the cold shoulder.
  4. Use these five words: calling, double, lifetime, policy, treason
  5. Write about being disappointed after a major accomplishment.
  7. Write about a favorite place to sit.
  8. Set your story at a funeral
  9. Write about tasting something special.
  10. Use these five words: watch, crow, parity, coffee, justice
  11. Write about staying up very late to finish a book.
  12. Start with this line: He said he meant it as a compliment.
    1. Use the following five words: inappropriate, arrange, projection, plead, update.
    2. Use the phrase, “It looks the same to me.”
    3. Write about craving a stimulant.
  14. Start with this line: Two lucky winners will receive…
  15. Write about waiting for quitting time.
  16. Write about a character wearing robes
  17. Write about a misremembered quotation.
  18. Start with this line: The stakes just got higher.
  19. Write about discovering a surprising shared interest.
    1. Use the following five words: ceremony, scheme, prey, charm, hesitate.
    2. Use the phrase, “Repeat after me.”
    3. Write about uncooked food.
  21. Use the phrase, “Was I daydreaming?”
  22. Use these five words: fastidiously, patience, director, zero, imminent
  23. Write about unconventional clothes.
  24. Use these five words: imaginative, intersect, genius, false, analysis
  25. Use the phrase, “It’s just six months til Christmas.”
  26. Write about a complicated threat
    1. Use the following five words: paralyzed, claim, formation, positive, fail.
    2. Fill in the blank: “Not enough room in the _______.”
    3. Write about being unable to hear.
  28. Start with this line: Where are they now?
  29. Use this phrase: “Why isn’t it red?”
  30. Set your story in a wildfire

 

