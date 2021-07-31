July 2021
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write four paragraphs of description of the setting of your story.
  2. Use these five words: wondering, assessment, hidden, evidence, tracking
  3. Use the phrase “battled to a scoreless tie.”
    1. Use the following five words: reader, theory, pause, drawer, reaction. Bonus word: earwax.
    2. Fill in the blank: “Where did I put my _______?”
    3. Write about studying a map.
  5. Write about a freaked-out dog.
  6. Use these five words: bloomers, rundown, transformed, starry, photos
  7. Write about the sound of an appliance running.
  8. Set your story in a courtroom
  9. Write about eating out with a family member.
  10. Use these five words: influx, security, breach, reborn, bleed
    1. Use the following five words: case, version, leave, tourist, precedent.
    2. Use the phrase, “where did that come from?”
    3. Write about correcting someone.
  12. Use these five words: stalled, joint, win, gems, forcibly
  13. Write about being confused by a calendar.
  14. Set your story at a poetry reading
  15. Write about rushing to open a restaurant.
  16. Start with this line: What did you miss most while you were away?
  17. Write a child’s bedtime story.
    1. Use the following five words: cylinder, fairy, straight, temperature, warm.
    2. Use the phrase, “As far away as possible.”
    3. Write about a large animal.
  19. Write about a health worry.
  20. Write about being scared
  21. Write about settling in a different country.
  22. Write about a sexual assault accusation
  23. Write about summer snow.
  24. Set your story in space
    1. Use the following five words: transport, throat, impound, suppress, hang.
    2. Use the phrase, “I’m not sure what happens now.”
    3. Write about giving up trying to explain something.
  26. Set your story at an awards show
  27. Drop everything and write a Haiku.
  28. Start with this line: I’m not sure why I put myself through this.
  29. Write about cleaning out the refrigerator.
  30. Use these five words: cliffhanger, poet, buckle, hero, twist
  31. Make up a name for a day of the week.

 

