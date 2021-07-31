- Write four paragraphs of description of the setting of your story.
- Use these five words: wondering, assessment, hidden, evidence, tracking
- Use the phrase “battled to a scoreless tie.”
- Use the following five words: reader, theory, pause, drawer, reaction. Bonus word: earwax.
- Fill in the blank: “Where did I put my _______?”
- Write about studying a map.
- Write about a freaked-out dog.
- Use these five words: bloomers, rundown, transformed, starry, photos
- Write about the sound of an appliance running.
- Set your story in a courtroom
- Write about eating out with a family member.
- Use these five words: influx, security, breach, reborn, bleed
- Use the following five words: case, version, leave, tourist, precedent.
- Use the phrase, “where did that come from?”
- Write about correcting someone.
- Use these five words: stalled, joint, win, gems, forcibly
- Write about being confused by a calendar.
- Set your story at a poetry reading
- Write about rushing to open a restaurant.
- Start with this line: What did you miss most while you were away?
- Write a child’s bedtime story.
- Use the following five words: cylinder, fairy, straight, temperature, warm.
- Use the phrase, “As far away as possible.”
- Write about a large animal.
- Write about a health worry.
- Write about being scared
- Write about settling in a different country.
- Write about a sexual assault accusation
- Write about summer snow.
- Set your story in space
- Use the following five words: transport, throat, impound, suppress, hang.
- Use the phrase, “I’m not sure what happens now.”
- Write about giving up trying to explain something.
- Set your story at an awards show
- Drop everything and write a Haiku.
- Start with this line: I’m not sure why I put myself through this.
- Write about cleaning out the refrigerator.
- Use these five words: cliffhanger, poet, buckle, hero, twist
- Make up a name for a day of the week.