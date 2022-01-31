January 2022
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about promises kept only approximately.
  2. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: roll, green, pigeon, storage, fling.
    2. Use the phrase, “We appreciate…”
    3. Write about a favorite childhood toy.
  3. Write about a support person in a work group.
  4. Start with this line: My dad doesn’t approve of him.
  5. Write about a hospital stay
  6. Write about quitting a competition.
  7. Write about weather very different from today’s.
  8. Write about a big discovery.
  9. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: concrete, performer, soil, mild, father.
    2. Use the phrase, “with raisins in it.”
    3. Write about not knowing the day of the week.
  10. Start your story in a science lab.
  11. Write about a wrong-number phone call.
  12. Use these five words: bullied, farm, diverse, born, hell
  13. Write about a big round-number birthday.
  14. Write about a maverick.
  15. Write about a welcome-home from a pet.
  16. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: punish, sausage, range, grace, network.
    2. Use the phrase, “What is it thinking?”
    3. Write about a hurry-up-and-wait situation.
  17. Write about a chosen family relationship.
  18. Use these five words: inferiority, grisly, icons, raven, references
  19. Write about working toward a dream.
  20. Start your story in a dystopia.
  21. Write about learning to do something complicated.
  22. Write about a frightening question.
  23. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: merchant, hall, goalkeeper, depart, slippery.
    2. Use the phrase, “supposedly ancient.”
    3. Write about the final issue of a magazine.
  24. Write about a red flag.
  25. Write about deciding not to buy something that’s wanted.
  26. Start your story at a protest of old-growth logging.
  27. Write a shaggy-dog story.
  28. Start your story on a Sunday afternoon.
  29. Write about an unsung hero.
  30. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: harvest, bulletin, gutter, braid, acute.
    2. Use the phrase, “everyone I don’t like.”
    3. Write about an odd posture or position.
  31. Write about malfunctioning equipment.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *