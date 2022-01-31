- Write about promises kept only approximately.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: roll, green, pigeon, storage, fling.
- Use the phrase, “We appreciate…”
- Write about a favorite childhood toy.
- Write about a support person in a work group.
- Start with this line: My dad doesn’t approve of him.
- Write about a hospital stay
- Write about quitting a competition.
- Write about weather very different from today’s.
- Write about a big discovery.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: concrete, performer, soil, mild, father.
- Use the phrase, “with raisins in it.”
- Write about not knowing the day of the week.
- Start your story in a science lab.
- Write about a wrong-number phone call.
- Use these five words: bullied, farm, diverse, born, hell
- Write about a big round-number birthday.
- Write about a maverick.
- Write about a welcome-home from a pet.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: punish, sausage, range, grace, network.
- Use the phrase, “What is it thinking?”
- Write about a hurry-up-and-wait situation.
- Write about a chosen family relationship.
- Use these five words: inferiority, grisly, icons, raven, references
- Write about working toward a dream.
- Start your story in a dystopia.
- Write about learning to do something complicated.
- Write about a frightening question.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: merchant, hall, goalkeeper, depart, slippery.
- Use the phrase, “supposedly ancient.”
- Write about the final issue of a magazine.
- Write about a red flag.
- Write about deciding not to buy something that’s wanted.
- Start your story at a protest of old-growth logging.
- Write a shaggy-dog story.
- Start your story on a Sunday afternoon.
- Write about an unsung hero.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: harvest, bulletin, gutter, braid, acute.
- Use the phrase, “everyone I don’t like.”
- Write about an odd posture or position.
- Write about malfunctioning equipment.