January 2021
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about looking back on hopes for last year.
  2. Use these five words: boundaries, fraud, exhibition, intimacy, display
  3. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: irony, die, mood, tissue, sound.
    2. Fill in the blank: “Love is what happens when _________.”
    3. Write about a preposterous excuse.
  4. Set your story in a downtown alley
  5. Write about a morning without coffee.
  6. Start with this line: I have two options.
  7. Use the phrase, “Read this and summarize.”
  8. Use these five words: intelligence, awareness, power, bottleneck, sanctions
  9. Write about translating a poem.
  10. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: arrogant, qualification, overwhelm, listen, reflect.
    2. Fill in the blank: “_________ is what makes the world go around.”
    3. Write about being slightly too late.
  11. Use the phrase, “Help me take this off.”
  12. Write about a frightening book
  13. Write about a birthday party.
  14. Start with this line: What you are describing is a crime.
  15. Write about rediscovering old music.
  16. Start with this line: It’s not over yet.
  17. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: body, grind, secure, spirit, disappoint.
    2. Use the phrase, “I don’t know what to think.”
    3. Write about refusing dessert.
  18. Write about a medical diagnosis
  19. Fill in: “Aren’t you tired of _________?”
  20. Use these five words: essential, gifts, necessary, trend, soundtrack
  21. Write about new beginnings.
  22. Set your story in the home of a wealthy family that hates each other
  23. Write about not participating in a common activity.
  24. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: picture, doll, control, rule, eavesdrop.
    2. Use the phrase, “Look at the shadow.”
    3. Write about deciding if something is safe.
  25. Write about blocking someone on social media.
  26. Write about an asteroid headed for Earth
  27. Write about a delivery that arrives early.
  28. Use these five words: comeback, life, trading, badly, direction
  29. Write about finding patterns where there are none.
  30. Use these five words: hibernation, clothes, undercurrent, walks, log
  31. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: meet, date, announcement, practice, rainbow.
    2. Use the phrase, “There’s only one left.”
    3. Write about hoping someone understands.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *