- Write about looking back on hopes for last year.
- Use these five words: boundaries, fraud, exhibition, intimacy, display
- Use the following five words: irony, die, mood, tissue, sound.
- Fill in the blank: “Love is what happens when _________.”
- Write about a preposterous excuse.
- Set your story in a downtown alley
- Write about a morning without coffee.
- Start with this line: I have two options.
- Use the phrase, “Read this and summarize.”
- Use these five words: intelligence, awareness, power, bottleneck, sanctions
- Write about translating a poem.
- Use the following five words: arrogant, qualification, overwhelm, listen, reflect.
- Fill in the blank: “_________ is what makes the world go around.”
- Write about being slightly too late.
- Use the phrase, “Help me take this off.”
- Write about a frightening book
- Write about a birthday party.
- Start with this line: What you are describing is a crime.
- Write about rediscovering old music.
- Start with this line: It’s not over yet.
- Use the following five words: body, grind, secure, spirit, disappoint.
- Use the phrase, “I don’t know what to think.”
- Write about refusing dessert.
- Write about a medical diagnosis
- Fill in: “Aren’t you tired of _________?”
- Use these five words: essential, gifts, necessary, trend, soundtrack
- Write about new beginnings.
- Set your story in the home of a wealthy family that hates each other
- Write about not participating in a common activity.
- Use the following five words: picture, doll, control, rule, eavesdrop.
- Use the phrase, “Look at the shadow.”
- Write about deciding if something is safe.
- Write about blocking someone on social media.
- Write about an asteroid headed for Earth
- Write about a delivery that arrives early.
- Use these five words: comeback, life, trading, badly, direction
- Write about finding patterns where there are none.
- Use these five words: hibernation, clothes, undercurrent, walks, log
- Use the following five words: meet, date, announcement, practice, rainbow.
- Use the phrase, “There’s only one left.”
- Write about hoping someone understands.