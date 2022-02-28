February 2022
Daily Writing Prompts

  1. Start with “Twas the night before Groundhog’s…”
  2. Start your story while stranded without cell service.
  3. Write about something that falls between categories.
  4. Use these five words: bridge, serenade, detectives, sensitivity, blackbird
  5. Write about a group project.
  6. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: real, copper, grimace, opponent, swear.
    2. Use the phrase, “Maybe if I don’t watch it.”
    3. Write about equipment failure.
  7. Write about a multi-colored graphic.
  8. Use these five words: peacemaking, finesse, unpack, battles, blue
  9. Write about falling off a bicycle.
  10. Start your story while watching a scary movie.
  11. Write about a lone goose on a frozen pond.
  12. Use these five words: museum, brilliance, radar, elephants, sailing
  13. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: joke, wander, exhibition, injection, headline.
    2. Use the phrase, “I ate that for lunch.”
    3. Write about an unexpected color.
  14. Start your story during a costume party.
  15. Use the phrase, “I’m not late, yet.”
  16. Start with this line: He has no regrets.
  17. Write about canceling a party.
  18. Use these five words: bee, nutty, straightening, uncut, tuna
  19. Write about children’s team sports.
  20. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: consumer, necklace, justice, obscure, promise.
    2. Use the phrase, “Tell me a story.”
    3. Write about overlooking an important detail.
  21. Use “The 21st is not a Thursday.”
  22. Start your story on a ferry.
  23. Write about improvising for a missing chess piece.
  24. Use these five words: agencies, teams, shoulder, cocktail, textiles
  25. Write about a folder stuffed full of papers.
  26. Write about negative space.
  27. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: pile, chocolate, decisive, dedicate, disorder.
    2. Use the phrase, “Isn’t that a mouthful?”
    3. Write about a different solution to a problem.
  28. Use these five words: lawmaker, heroes, plans, godsend, renaissance
