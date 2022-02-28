- Start with “Twas the night before Groundhog’s…”
- Start your story while stranded without cell service.
- Write about something that falls between categories.
- Use these five words: bridge, serenade, detectives, sensitivity, blackbird
- Write about a group project.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: real, copper, grimace, opponent, swear.
- Use the phrase, “Maybe if I don’t watch it.”
- Write about equipment failure.
- Write about a multi-colored graphic.
- Use these five words: peacemaking, finesse, unpack, battles, blue
- Write about falling off a bicycle.
- Start your story while watching a scary movie.
- Write about a lone goose on a frozen pond.
- Use these five words: museum, brilliance, radar, elephants, sailing
- Use the following five words: joke, wander, exhibition, injection, headline.
- Use the phrase, “I ate that for lunch.”
- Write about an unexpected color.
- Start your story during a costume party.
- Use the phrase, “I’m not late, yet.”
- Start with this line: He has no regrets.
- Write about canceling a party.
- Use these five words: bee, nutty, straightening, uncut, tuna
- Write about children’s team sports.
- Use the following five words: consumer, necklace, justice, obscure, promise.
- Use the phrase, “Tell me a story.”
- Write about overlooking an important detail.
- Use “The 21st is not a Thursday.”
- Start your story on a ferry.
- Write about improvising for a missing chess piece.
- Use these five words: agencies, teams, shoulder, cocktail, textiles
- Write about a folder stuffed full of papers.
- Write about negative space.
- Use the following five words: pile, chocolate, decisive, dedicate, disorder.
- Use the phrase, “Isn’t that a mouthful?”
- Write about a different solution to a problem.
- Use these five words: lawmaker, heroes, plans, godsend, renaissance