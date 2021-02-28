- Write about a wild speculation.
- Start with this line: I’ve always been there.
- Write about trying to revive an extinct holiday.
- Set your story at a city council meeting
- Write about waiting for a computer to update.
- Start with this line: Are we allowed to go to bed yet?
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: vehicle, promote, perforate, green, friend.
- Use the phrase, “add that to the list.”
- Write about something that’s undercooked.
- Set your story in a room with a fireplace
- Write about watching events without being able to do anything.
- Use these five words: books, school, talked, rushing, quality
- Use the phrase, “That wasn’t there 5 minutes ago.”
- Use these five words: scientists, freelancers, erupted, figures, question
- Describe a sunrise or sunset.
- Use the following five words: fame, hesitate, sign, character, referee.
- Use the phrase, “Is your heat on?”
- Write about vigorous exercise.
- Use the phrase, “Didn’t I just do that?”
- Use these five words: bidding, positive, donuts, tycoon, wealthy
- Use the phrase, “I’ll check that right now.”
- Start with this line: She can’t say anything that will upset her boss.
- Use the phrase, “Tell us that story again.”
- Use these five words: parole, snowfall, riot, teachers, red carpet
- Use the following five words: mean, overall, circumstance, progressive, grind.
- Use the phrase, “You never listen.”
- Write about putting something in the wrong place.
- Start with this line: Here’s what you need to know.
- Write about treachery.
- Use these five words: carriage, kneecap, garlic, terminated, uneasy
- Write about kids playing on a statue.
- Start with this line: The next scheduled departure is at 5pm.
- Write about being “randomly” selected.
- Use the following five words: salon, twin, stroke, organ, breeze.
- Use the phrase, “How can that exist in the same world as this?”
- Write about a sad memory.