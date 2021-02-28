February 2021
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about a wild speculation.
  2. Start with this line: I’ve always been there.
  3. Write about trying to revive an extinct holiday.
  4. Set your story at a city council meeting
  5. Write about waiting for a computer to update.
  6. Start with this line: Are we allowed to go to bed yet?
  7. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: vehicle, promote, perforate, green, friend.
    2. Use the phrase, “add that to the list.”
    3. Write about something that’s undercooked.
  8. Set your story in a room with a fireplace
  9. Write about watching events without being able to do anything.
  10. Use these five words: books, school, talked, rushing, quality
  11. Use the phrase, “That wasn’t there 5 minutes ago.”
  12. Use these five words: scientists, freelancers, erupted, figures, question
  13. Describe a sunrise or sunset.
  14. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: fame, hesitate, sign, character, referee.
    2. Use the phrase, “Is your heat on?”
    3. Write about vigorous exercise.
  15. Use the phrase, “Didn’t I just do that?”
  16. Use these five words: bidding, positive, donuts, tycoon, wealthy
  17. Use the phrase, “I’ll check that right now.”
  18. Start with this line: She can’t say anything that will upset her boss.
  19. Use the phrase, “Tell us that story again.”
  20. Use these five words: parole, snowfall, riot, teachers, red carpet
  21. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: mean, overall, circumstance, progressive, grind.
    2. Use the phrase, “You never listen.”
    3. Write about putting something in the wrong place.
  22. Start with this line: Here’s what you need to know.
  23. Write about treachery.
  24. Use these five words: carriage, kneecap, garlic, terminated, uneasy
  25. Write about kids playing on a statue.
  26. Start with this line: The next scheduled departure is at 5pm.
  27. Write about being “randomly” selected.
  28. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: salon, twin, stroke, organ, breeze.
    2. Use the phrase, “How can that exist in the same world as this?”
    3. Write about a sad memory.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *