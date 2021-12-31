December 2021
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write in a dialect not your own.
  2. Set your story in a medical research laboratory
  3. Write about a book club.
  4. Start with this line: We will fight all the way to the Supreme Court.
  5. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: confession, pony, welcome, distant, elect.
    2. Use the phrase, “Is that the beer talking?”
    3. Write about walking away from something familiar.
  6. Write about a violation of policy
  7. Write about being at sea in a storm.
  8. Write about a betrayal
  9. Write about the Little People.
  10. Start with this line: She’s jealous of people who live in California.
  11. Write about waiting for the mail to come.
  12. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: detector, variety, directory, light, corn.
    2. Use the phrase, “justify the expense.”
    3. Write about an expected surprise.
  13. Write about using an old calendar.
  14. Write about a video conference call incident
  15. Write about waiting in the cold.
  16. Start with this line: I may not have all of the facts but…
  17. Use the phrase, “What I should have done.”
  18. Write about baking a pie
  19. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: district, cottage, relation, steel, genuine.
    2. Fill in the blank, “Cheap _____ is not worth the money.”
    3. Write about intentionally violating rules.
  20. Write about a meteor shower
  21. Write about something that can only happen on the solstice.
  22. Write about an artist’s process
  23. Write about a small child jumping up and down.
  24. Use these five words: veterans, additional, range, gamble, dynamic
  25. Write about staying up after midnight.
  26. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. x
  27. Write about turning down dessert.
  28. Use these five words: perfectionism, unworthy, Emmy, B-roll, aesthetic
  29. Write about trying to resume after interruption.
  30. Start with this line: We are raffling off two tickets.
  31. Summarize last year’s writing. What can you do differently next year?
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *