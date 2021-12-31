- Write in a dialect not your own.
- Set your story in a medical research laboratory
- Write about a book club.
- Start with this line: We will fight all the way to the Supreme Court.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: confession, pony, welcome, distant, elect.
- Use the phrase, “Is that the beer talking?”
- Write about walking away from something familiar.
- Write about a violation of policy
- Write about being at sea in a storm.
- Write about a betrayal
- Write about the Little People.
- Start with this line: She’s jealous of people who live in California.
- Write about waiting for the mail to come.
- Use the following five words: detector, variety, directory, light, corn.
- Use the phrase, “justify the expense.”
- Write about an expected surprise.
- Write about using an old calendar.
- Write about a video conference call incident
- Write about waiting in the cold.
- Start with this line: I may not have all of the facts but…
- Use the phrase, “What I should have done.”
- Write about baking a pie
- Use the following five words: district, cottage, relation, steel, genuine.
- Fill in the blank, “Cheap _____ is not worth the money.”
- Write about intentionally violating rules.
- Write about a meteor shower
- Write about something that can only happen on the solstice.
- Write about an artist’s process
- Write about a small child jumping up and down.
- Use these five words: veterans, additional, range, gamble, dynamic
- Write about staying up after midnight.
- Write about turning down dessert.
- Use these five words: perfectionism, unworthy, Emmy, B-roll, aesthetic
- Write about trying to resume after interruption.
- Start with this line: We are raffling off two tickets.
- Summarize last year’s writing. What can you do differently next year?