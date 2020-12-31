December 2020
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about sibling rivalry
  2. Include these 3 characters in a story: judge, police officer, bartender.
  3. Use a made-up word
  4. Start with this line: “Calling this justice would be a mistake.”
  5. Write about introducing someone new to a favorite drink
    1. Use the following five words: recover, loose, arrange, absence, investigation.
    2. Use the phrase, “I don’t do that any more.”
    3. Write about using something that’s not quite ready.
  7. Write about a house fire.
  8. Incl. these characters: paralegal, secretary, human resources administrator.
  9. Write about a new system for doing familiar things.
  10. Write an imagined interview with your favorite author.
  11. Use “It feels like a year since I saw anybody.”
  12. Set your story at a hockey game.
    1. Use the following five words: crisis, freedom, fear, copy, craftsman.
    2. Fill in the blank: “I need a new __________.”
    3. Write about an unexpected crowd.
  14. Start with this line: “Oh, I’m definitely subtweeting.”
  15. Write about visiting a grave.
  16. Write about unicycling.
  17. Use “What kind of critter are you?”
  18. Use these five words: praise, holy, skeins, stigma, complicated.
  19. Write about observing a holiday nobody else shares.
    1. Use the following five words: correspond, arena, aid, witch, spot.
    2. Use the phrase, “That’s all they told me.”
    3. Write about waiting for something that might not happen.
  21. Write about celebrating the Winter Solstice.
  22. Write about an old house.
  23. Explain something incoherently.
  24. Start with this line: “I first met _____ on the streets.”
  25. Write about the kid who got left out.
  26. Write about being ahead of the curve.
    1. Use the following five words: sugar, multimedia, indirect, ignore, elephant.
    2. Use the phrase, “How long do we have to wait?”
    3. Write about an exception to the rule.
  28. Use these five words: mechanics, practicing, love, choice, agent.
  29. Write about waiting for the mail to come.
  30. Start with this line: “One of the biggest mysteries is…”
  31. Your character sums up a year.
