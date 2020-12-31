- Write about sibling rivalry
- Include these 3 characters in a story: judge, police officer, bartender.
- Use a made-up word
- Start with this line: “Calling this justice would be a mistake.”
- Write about introducing someone new to a favorite drink
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: recover, loose, arrange, absence, investigation.
- Use the phrase, “I don’t do that any more.”
- Write about using something that’s not quite ready.
- Write about a house fire.
- Incl. these characters: paralegal, secretary, human resources administrator.
- Write about a new system for doing familiar things.
- Write an imagined interview with your favorite author.
- Use “It feels like a year since I saw anybody.”
- Set your story at a hockey game.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: crisis, freedom, fear, copy, craftsman.
- Fill in the blank: “I need a new __________.”
- Write about an unexpected crowd.
- Start with this line: “Oh, I’m definitely subtweeting.”
- Write about visiting a grave.
- Write about unicycling.
- Use “What kind of critter are you?”
- Use these five words: praise, holy, skeins, stigma, complicated.
- Write about observing a holiday nobody else shares.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: correspond, arena, aid, witch, spot.
- Use the phrase, “That’s all they told me.”
- Write about waiting for something that might not happen.
- Write about celebrating the Winter Solstice.
- Write about an old house.
- Explain something incoherently.
- Start with this line: “I first met _____ on the streets.”
- Write about the kid who got left out.
- Write about being ahead of the curve.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: sugar, multimedia, indirect, ignore, elephant.
- Use the phrase, “How long do we have to wait?”
- Write about an exception to the rule.
- Use these five words: mechanics, practicing, love, choice, agent.
- Write about waiting for the mail to come.
- Start with this line: “One of the biggest mysteries is…”
- Your character sums up a year.