August 2021
Daily Writing Prompts

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: place, digital, iron, pumpkin, peanut.
    2. Use the phrase, “Expect heavy precipitation.”
    3. Write about merging cuisines from different places.
  2. Start with this line: The apocalypse is coming.
  3. Write about recovering from illness or injury.
  4. Set your story at a closed border
  5. Write about apologizing for being late.
  6. Write about a personal attack
  7. Write about watching a plume of smoke.
  8. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: plaster, perfume, argument, swell, conscious.
    2. Use the phrase, “That won’t work.”
    3. Write about trying to stay awake.
  9. Write about not apologizing for being late.
  10. Use these five words: stars, missing, nuclear, powerful, accident
  11. Write about missing deadlines.
  12. Use these five words: outage, classic, concert, trial, exchange
  13. Set your story on Friday the 13th.
  14. Set your story during a snowstorm
  15. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: island, density, general, copy, sister.
    2. Use the phrase, “If it were reliable, it wouldn’t be magic.”
    3. Write about almost missing a deadline.
  16. Start with this line: She wants to be seen as something other than a mother.
  17. Write about a doctored recording.
  18. Write about something kept in cages
  19. Answer a child’s “That’s not fair!” complaint.
  20. Use these five words: superfans, behavioral, journalist, debate, airport
  21. Use “How does this thing work again?”
  22. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: waiter, chew, magnitude, joint, population.
    2. Use the phrase, “It seems less noisy.”
    3. Write about an inconvenient modern technology.
  23. Write about a bad case of the Mondays
  24. Write about a well-deserved bath
  25. Write an incident in your character’s childhood.
  26. Use these five words: grifters, gravesite, befitting, defeat, network
  27. Write about not being able to come up with the right word.
  28. Use these five words: flashpoint, shortage, packing, cheers, fight
  29. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: half, release, jewel, X-ray, double.
    2. Use the phrase, “How do we clean that?”
    3. Write about disobeying rules.
  30. Write about a great mystery
  31. Write about clay on a potter’s wheel.

 

