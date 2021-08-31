- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: place, digital, iron, pumpkin, peanut.
- Use the phrase, “Expect heavy precipitation.”
- Write about merging cuisines from different places.
- Start with this line: The apocalypse is coming.
- Write about recovering from illness or injury.
- Set your story at a closed border
- Write about apologizing for being late.
- Write about a personal attack
- Write about watching a plume of smoke.
- Use the following five words: plaster, perfume, argument, swell, conscious.
- Use the phrase, “That won’t work.”
- Write about trying to stay awake.
- Write about not apologizing for being late.
- Use these five words: stars, missing, nuclear, powerful, accident
- Write about missing deadlines.
- Use these five words: outage, classic, concert, trial, exchange
- Set your story on Friday the 13th.
- Set your story during a snowstorm
- Use the following five words: island, density, general, copy, sister.
- Use the phrase, “If it were reliable, it wouldn’t be magic.”
- Write about almost missing a deadline.
- Start with this line: She wants to be seen as something other than a mother.
- Write about a doctored recording.
- Write about something kept in cages
- Answer a child’s “That’s not fair!” complaint.
- Use these five words: superfans, behavioral, journalist, debate, airport
- Use “How does this thing work again?”
- Use the following five words: waiter, chew, magnitude, joint, population.
- Use the phrase, “It seems less noisy.”
- Write about an inconvenient modern technology.
- Write about a bad case of the Mondays
- Write about a well-deserved bath
- Write an incident in your character’s childhood.
- Use these five words: grifters, gravesite, befitting, defeat, network
- Write about not being able to come up with the right word.
- Use these five words: flashpoint, shortage, packing, cheers, fight
- Use the following five words: half, release, jewel, X-ray, double.
- Use the phrase, “How do we clean that?”
- Write about disobeying rules.
- Write about a great mystery
- Write about clay on a potter’s wheel.