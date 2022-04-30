- Write about going to class without your homework.
- Start your story in the middle of an argument.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: ignore, strain, slippery, hover, drawer.
- Fill in the blank, “You can’t teach an old dog _____.”
- Write about changing one’s mind.
- Start with this line: Remember how I told you…
- Write about an inconvenient dizzy spell.
- Write about a superhero.
- Write about slicing fruit together.
- Start with this line: That’s game-changing.
- Write about a car being towed away.
- Use the following five words: resident, choose, broadcast, kill, toast.
- Use the phrase, “Wait and see.”
- Write about trying to stay awake.
- There’s a persistent knocking at the door.
- Use these five words: hat maker, introduction, octogenarian, students, selfish
- Use the phrase, “And now, we wait.”
- Write about impatience.
- Write about the return of a seasonal fountain.
- Start your story during selection of a jury.
- Use the following five words: chew, staircase, secure. copper, contain.
- Use the phrase, “There are several drafts.”
- Write about an exaggeration.
- Start with this line: The science is clear.
- Use the phrase, “Does that raven know what we’re doing?”
- Write about an occupational hazard.
- Use the phrase, “Has it been a month already?”
- Start your story your first memory.
- Write about returning after a 2-year absence.
- Use the following five words: bag, coast, activity, node, objective.
- Use the phrase, “That’s unlikely.”
- Write about a bittersweet experience.
- Write about a windy day.
- Start your story during a social media outage.
- Use the phrase, “That looks right.”
- Start with this line: What do you think?
- Write about missing a deadline.
- Write about a word you hate.