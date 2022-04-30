April 2022
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Write about going to class without your homework.
  2. Start your story in the middle of an argument.
  3. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: ignore, strain, slippery, hover, drawer.
    2. Fill in the blank, “You can’t teach an old dog _____.”
    3. Write about changing one’s mind.
  4. Start with this line: Remember how I told you…
  5. Write about an inconvenient dizzy spell.
  6. Write about a superhero.
  7. Write about slicing fruit together.
  8. Start with this line: That’s game-changing.
  9. Write about a car being towed away.
  10. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: resident, choose, broadcast, kill, toast.
    2. Use the phrase, “Wait and see.”
    3. Write about trying to stay awake.
  11. There’s a persistent knocking at the door.
  12. Use these five words: hat maker, introduction, octogenarian, students, selfish
  13. Use the phrase, “And now, we wait.”
  14. Write about impatience.
  15. Write about the return of a seasonal fountain.
  16. Start your story during selection of a jury.
  17. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: chew, staircase, secure. copper, contain.
    2. Use the phrase, “There are several drafts.”
    3. Write about an exaggeration.
  18. Start with this line: The science is clear.
  19. Use the phrase, “Does that raven know what we’re doing?”
  20. Write about an occupational hazard.
  21. Use the phrase, “Has it been a month already?”
  22. Start your story your first memory.
  23. Write about returning after a 2-year absence.
  24. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: bag, coast, activity, node, objective.
    2. Use the phrase, “That’s unlikely.”
    3. Write about a bittersweet experience.
  25. Write about a windy day.
  26. Start your story during a social media outage.
  27. Use the phrase, “That looks right.”
  28. Start with this line: What do you think?
  29. Write about missing a deadline.
  30. Write about a word you hate.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.