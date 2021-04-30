April 2021
  1. Write about why April fools get their own day.
  2. Write about winning
  3. Write about an animal mascot.
  4. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: jump, extension, waterfall, pile, monopoly.
    2. Use the phrase, “Can we afford that?”
    3. Write about an auction.
  5. Write about figuring out a weird calendar.
  6. Use these five words: groups, masks, doctor, refused, office
  7. Write about an unlucky number.
  8. Start with this line: This rhetoric is inciting violence.
  9. Write about introducing old and new partners.
  10. Write about an intense class
  11. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: defeat, growth, ask, highlight, grace.
    2. Use the phrase, “I don’t know what’s in it.”
    3. Write about interruptions.
  12. Write about a shooting
  13. Write about struggling to read fine print.
  14. Set your story under the surface of the ocean
  15. Write about a last-minute reprieve.
  16. Write about an important vote
  17. Write about a lazy Saturday spent with a friend.
  18. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: claim, velvet, acquit, argument, loose.
    2. Use the phrase, “It’s better not to ask.”
    3. Write about a moth drawn to a flame.
  19. Write about a formal tea ceremony.
  20. Start with this line: Do you think he will leave peacefully?
  21. Write about tedious repetition.
  22. Use these five words: discovery, collaboration, hug, plant, voice
  23. Write about confusion over an acronym.
  24. Use these five words: staffing, rock, recipients, counted, author
  25. Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
    1. Use the following five words: chord, chain, exercise, smart, album.
    2. Use the phrase, “Here’s the plan.”
    3. Write about waiting for dinnertime.
  26. Write about dancing in the rain
  27. Write about a recurring nightmare.
  28. Start with this line: What are you most looking forward to?
  29. Write about the last of its kind.
  30. Use these five words: outlandish, shattering, accident, syndrome, modicum
