- Write about why April fools get their own day.
- Write about winning
- Write about an animal mascot.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: jump, extension, waterfall, pile, monopoly.
- Use the phrase, “Can we afford that?”
- Write about an auction.
- Write about figuring out a weird calendar.
- Use these five words: groups, masks, doctor, refused, office
- Write about an unlucky number.
- Start with this line: This rhetoric is inciting violence.
- Write about introducing old and new partners.
- Write about an intense class
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: defeat, growth, ask, highlight, grace.
- Use the phrase, “I don’t know what’s in it.”
- Write about interruptions.
- Write about a shooting
- Write about struggling to read fine print.
- Set your story under the surface of the ocean
- Write about a last-minute reprieve.
- Write about an important vote
- Write about a lazy Saturday spent with a friend.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: claim, velvet, acquit, argument, loose.
- Use the phrase, “It’s better not to ask.”
- Write about a moth drawn to a flame.
- Write about a formal tea ceremony.
- Start with this line: Do you think he will leave peacefully?
- Write about tedious repetition.
- Use these five words: discovery, collaboration, hug, plant, voice
- Write about confusion over an acronym.
- Use these five words: staffing, rock, recipients, counted, author
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: chord, chain, exercise, smart, album.
- Use the phrase, “Here’s the plan.”
- Write about waiting for dinnertime.
- Write about dancing in the rain
- Write about a recurring nightmare.
- Start with this line: What are you most looking forward to?
- Write about the last of its kind.
- Use these five words: outlandish, shattering, accident, syndrome, modicum