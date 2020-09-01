Toasted Cheese 20:3

The September issue of Toasted Cheese features poetry by Mark Hammerschick & DS Maolalai; flash by Tim Conley, Susan DeFelice, Mike Dillon, Nora Nadjarian, Mandira Pattnaik & Lucy Zhang; fiction by Genevieve Allen, Priyadarshini Banerjee, Marie Barry & Bartosz Maj; and creative nonfiction by Carol Shank.

TC 20:3 also includes the 2020 A Midsummer Tale Narrative Writing Contest winning stories by C.A. Rowland, Justine Gardner & Emma Williamson.

At Candle-Ends, Shelley Carpenter reviews The Monsignor’s Agents by Bill Lockwood.



The cover image is by stu_spivack on Flickr, with additional photos by photographers around the world, all of whom have generously made their work available for use under Creative Commons licenses. Please click through and check out their photostreams.

Congratulations to all. Happy reading!