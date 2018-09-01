Toasted Cheese 18:3

The September 2018 issue of Toasted Cheese features poetry by Clara Burghelea, John Grey, Erren Kelly, K.M. Lighthouse, D.W. Moody, Jared Pearce, Donna Pucciani & Diane Webster; flash by Olga Dermott-Bond, Mike Dillon, Amie E. Reilly & Alicia Zhang; fiction by Hayley N. Jones, Mark Joseph Kevlock, Gwenda Major, Thaddeus Rutkowski & Dana Verdino and creative nonfiction by Marsa Laird.

TC 18:3 also includes the 2018 A Midsummer Tale Writing Contest winning stories by Sarah Evans, Mike Wang & Lou Nell Gerard.

At Candle-Ends, Shelley Carpenter reviews Ms. Anna by Bill Lockwood and Tony Press reviews New Micro: Exceptionally Short Stories edited by James Thomas and Robert Scotellaro.

This issue’s Snark Zone is by Theryn “Beaver” Fleming.

The cover image is by Nakeva Corothers on Flickr, with additional photos by photographers around the world, all of whom have generously made their work available for use under Creative Commons licenses. Please click through and check out their photostreams.

Congratulations to all. Happy reading!