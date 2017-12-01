Toasted Cheese 17:4

The December 2017 issue of Toasted Cheese features poetry by Cassie Creley, David Polochanin & Wern Hao See; flash by Lauren Dennis, Michelle Dotter & Gaynor Jones; and fiction by Bim Angst, Christopher Heffernan, Gwenda Major & Phillip Mitchell.

TC 17:4 also includes the Fall Three Cheers and a Tiger Writing Contest winning stories by Gail A. Webber, Erin McDougall & Anila Syed.

At Candle-Ends, Shelley Carpenter reviews Fermentations by Salvatore Marici and Bill Lockwood reviews Nikolai Delov by James Dante.

This issue’s Snark Zone is by Stephanie “Baker” Lenz.

The cover image is by Kathy Maister on Flickr, with additional photos by photographers around the world, all of whom have generously made their work available for use under Creative Commons licenses. Please click through and check out their photostreams.

Congratulations to all. Happy reading!