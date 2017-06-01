Toasted Cheese 17:2

The June 2017 issue of Toasted Cheese features poetry by Deborah Bacharach, Marchell Dyon, Donna Pucciani, David Sermersheim, Spencer Smith, Judith Taylor & Jim Zola; flash by Sabrina Hicks, Fran Laniado & Tomas Marcantonio; and fiction by Lanny Durbin & Bonnie Thompson.

TC 17:2 also includes the Spring Three Cheers and a Tiger Writing Contest winning stories by Erin McDougall, R.J. Snowberger & Meredith Lindgren.

This issue’s Snark Zone is by Stephanie “Baker” Lenz.

The cover image is by David/rnddave on Flickr, with additional photos by photographers around the world, all of whom have generously made their work available for use under Creative Commons licenses. Please click through and check out their photostreams.

Congratulations to all. Happy reading!