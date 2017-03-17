Three Cheers Spring 2017 is OPEN

The Spring Three Cheers and a Tiger Writing Contest is now open.

Entries must be received by 5 PM Eastern Time, Sunday, March 19, 2017.

Write a mystery story that centers around a message hidden in a crossword puzzle.

Word count: Between 2250 and 2350 words.

  • Send entries to: threecheers17@toasted-cheese.com
  • Your subject line must read: Three Cheers and a Tiger Contest Entry
  • Paste your story directly into your email. No attachments please.

For complete rules:
Three Cheers and a Tiger Guidelines
General Contest Rules

