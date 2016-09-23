Three Cheers Fall 2016 is OPEN

The Three Cheers and a Tiger Fall Contest is now open!
Entries must be received by 5 PM Eastern Time, Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Write a science fiction or fantasy story where things at one location (or dream state, past/future life, situation) are the same, and yet different, from one that’s familiar.
Word range: 1,500-2,000.
- Send entries to: threecheers16@toasted-cheese.com
- Your subject line must read: Three Cheers and a Tiger Contest Entry
- Paste your story directly into your email. No attachments please.
For complete rules:
Three Cheers and a Tiger Guidelines
General Contest Rules