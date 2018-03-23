The Spring 2018 Three Cheers and a Tiger Writing Contest is CLOSED.

The Spring Three Cheers and a Tiger Writing Contest is now open.
Entries must be received by 5 PM Eastern Time, Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Write a mystery story that centers around pressed flowers in an old book.
Word count: Between 1,950 and 2,050 words.
- Send entries to: threecheers18@toasted-cheese.com
- Your subject line must read: Three Cheers and a Tiger Contest Entry
- Paste your story directly into your email. No attachments please.
For complete rules:
Three Cheers and a Tiger Guidelines
General Contest Rules