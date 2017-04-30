Spring Three Cheers and a Tiger Winners!

Congratulations to the winners of the 2017 Spring Three Cheers and a Tiger contest!

Gold: “Special Warranty Activated” by Erin McDougall

Silver: “The Ginger Box” by R.J. Snowberger

Bronze: “Union” by Meredith Lingdren

The winning entries will appear in the June 2017 issue of Toasted Cheese.

We’d also like to thank everyone who entered. Some very creative secrets were hiding in the crossword puzzles in the stories we received.

We hope you had as much fun writing the stories as I had reading them.

Amanda (The Bellman) Marlowe