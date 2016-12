The judges have spoken. Boots and the Broker have chosen the following stories as winners of the Fall 2016 Three Cheers and a Tiger contest:

Gold: “Little Big Man Speaks” by Robert Walton

Silver: "Jeanie in a Bottle" by Valerie Lunt

“Jeanie in a Bottle” by Valerie Lunt and a tie for Bronze between: “Why the Lapwing Laughs” by Christina De La Rocha and “The Error in Desire” by R.J. Snowberger

Congratulations to the winners!

All four stories will appear in the December issue of Toasted Cheese.