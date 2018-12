Boots and Broker are happy to announce the winners of the Autumn 2018 Three Cheers and a Tiger writing contest:

Gold: “Business as Usual” by Michelle LaValley & Jon Meaders

Silver: “Gift of the Gods” by Caitlin Cacciatore

Bronze: “Trapped in a Box” by Karen Davis

Thanks to everyone who submitted a story, and congratulations to the winners!

🎉🎉🎉

The winning stories will appear in the December issue of Toasted Cheese.