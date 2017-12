Judges Boots & Broker have chosen the following stories as winners of the Fall 2017 Three Cheers and a Tiger contest:

Gold: “Not If We Lie” by Gail A. Webber

“Not If We Lie” by Gail A. Webber Silver: “Project Savant” by Erin McDougall

“Project Savant” by Erin McDougall Bronze: “Mars” by Anila Syed



Congratulations! 🎉🎉🎉

The winning stories will appear in the December issue of Toasted Cheese.