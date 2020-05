Gold: “One of Wyeth’s Two Hundred and Forty Seven” by Jay Bechtol

Silver: “Fetch the Tuna” by Jason Porterfield

Bronze: “Small Town Magic” by Jennifer Pantusa

The winning entries will appear in the upcoming issue of Toasted Cheese.

We’d like to thank everyone who entered. Mystery and magic made for an exciting set of stories. I hope you had as much fun writing the stories as I had reading them.

Amanda (The Bellman) Marlowe