A note for A Midsummer Tale contest entrants Posted on July 31, 2015 by TC Editors Due to the large number of entries and some unforeseen site issues, the judge needs some additional time to make her decisions. Winners will be announced as soon as possible. Apologies for the delay! Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
Can you give me a date when the decisions will be made?
Hi M. Beaver is the editor who sends final notifications for our September issue, copyedits the issue, co-shortlists July submissions, and chooses and announces AMT winners. All of these are happening at once, combined with the mentioned site issues and over 100 contest entries to judge.
We’re hoping to have winning entries announced by mid month but, as always, we appreciate patience and flexibility as schedules change and life continues to unfold around all of our deadlines.
It’s the end of the month now, and I was just looking to see if there’s an update on the status of judging. I understand that there are delays but I haven’t seen any new posts on the matter.
My best to the staff as they work through these technical difficulties. Thank you in advance for your reply.
Yours,
ab
Hi can i get an update on the contest results? Sorry just wondering
hi
any progress on the final decisions?