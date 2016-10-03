Toasted Cheese is happy to announce the winners of the 2016 A Midsummer Tale Narrative Writing Contest.
1st: “The English Girl’ by Sarah Evans
2nd: “Liberal Arts” by Heather Finnegan
3rd: “The Net” by Gail Webber
Congratulations!
First place will receive a $35 Amazon gift card and second place a $10 Amazon gift card. The first, second, and third place stories will appear in the September issue of Toasted Cheese.
Kudos to everyone who entered. We hope you’ll join us for A Midsummer Tale again in 2017 and that you’ll pass the contest info along to your writing friends! Next summer’s theme will be announced April 1, 2017.
Thank you! What a boost this morning to find out a piece of my work will appear in a journal that I so thoroughly enjoy! I look forward to the new issue.
Sincerely,
Gail Webber