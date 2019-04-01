A Midsummer Tale 2019

A Midsummer Tale is a summer-themed narrative writing contest open to non-genre fiction and creative nonfiction.

The theme of the 2019 A Midsummer Tale Narrative Writing Contest is: Secrets. An event that must be kept secret. The weight of holding onto a secret. A secret long kept, now revealed. Whether your story is set at the beginning, middle or end of a secret’s lifespan, it must take place during the hot summer months.

The theme must play an integral role in the story.

Deadline for entries is June 21, 2019.