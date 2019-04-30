2019 Spring Three Cheers and a Tiger Winners!

Congratulations to the winners of the 2019 Spring Three Cheers and a Tiger contest!

Gold: “An Unapparent Suicide” by Miguel A. Rueda

Silver: “Beware: A Prue Klatter Mystery” by Cayce Osborne

Bronze: “Aunt Nettie” by Charmaine Braun

The winning entries will appear in the June 2019 issue of Toasted Cheese.

We’d like to thank everyone who entered. Caesar wasn’t the only one who was mysteriously told to beware the Ides of March.

I hope you had as much fun writing the stories as I had reading them.

—The Bellman