2019 A Midsummer Tale Winners

Toasted Cheese is happy to announce the winners of the 2019 A Midsummer Tale Narrative Writing Contest.

1st: “Tulips” by Felicia Sanzari Chernesky

2nd: “Dirty Secrets Make for Orderly Lives” by Amberdawn Collier

3rd: “The Empty Mirror” by Sarah Evans

Congratulations!

First place receives a $50 Amazon gift card, second place a $15 Amazon gift card, and third place a $10 Amazon gift card. All three stories will appear in the September issue of Toasted Cheese.

Kudos to everyone who entered! We received over 50 entries again this year and enjoyed your many interpretations of the “secrets” theme. We hope you’ll join us for A Midsummer Tale again in 2020 and that you’ll pass the contest info along to your writing friends! Next summer’s theme will be announced April 1, 2020.

Our next contest is the fall Three Cheers and a Tiger 48-hour writing contest, which runs the weekend of September 20-22. See our contest page for details.