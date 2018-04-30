2018 Spring Three Cheers and a Tiger Winners!

Congratulations to the winners of the 2018 Spring Three Cheers and a Tiger contest!

Gold: “Gray-Eyed Greedy Guts” by Jill Spencer

Silver: “The Mystery of the Capucine” by Zachary Turner

Bronze: “The List” by Josh Flores

Honorable Mention: “The Black Rose” by Cana Shafer

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze entries will appear in the June 2018 issue of Toasted Cheese.

We’d also like to thank everyone who entered. Some press flowers for memories, and some for murder. In any case, pressed flowers produced many intriguing mysteries.

I hope you had as much fun writing the stories as I had reading them.

Amanda (The Bellman) Marlowe