2018 A Midsummer Tale Winners

Toasted Cheese is happy to announce the winners of the 2018 A Midsummer Tale Narrative Writing Contest.

1st: “Seven Disconnected Facts About the Human Heart” by Sarah Evans

2nd: “10 O’Clock” by Mike Wang

3rd: “Derecho” by Lou Nell Gerard

Congratulations!

First place receives a $50 Amazon gift card, second place a $15 Amazon gift card, and third place a $10 Amazon gift card. The top three stories will appear in the September issue of Toasted Cheese.

Kudos to everyone who entered! We received more than 60 entries this year and enjoyed reading your creative takes on the theme of “thunderstorms.” We hope you’ll join us for A Midsummer Tale again in 2019 and that you’ll pass the contest info along to your writing friends! Next summer’s theme will be announced April 1, 2019.

Our next contest is the fall Three Cheers and a Tiger writing contest, which runs the weekend of September 21-23. See our contest page for details.