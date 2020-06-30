- Write a character talking to themselves.
- Include these 3 characters: family doctor, medical assistant, pharmacist.
- Use the phrase “Create a diversion.”
- Use these five words: purchase, time, hungry, commutes, jacket.
- Write about forgetting a weekly event.
- Use these five words: scorpion, talent, curly, machine, better.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: hover. shallow, precede, depressed, traction.
- Use the phrase, “What am I going to do about that?”
- Write about a sunset.
- Use these five words: model, insane, morning, skirt, criticizes.
- Write about a garden.
- Include these 3 characters in a story: zoologist, chemist, microbiologist.
- Use the phrase “Orange paisley turtleneck.”
- Write about elephants.
- Write about losing track of the day of the week.
- Use the following five words: decade, dramatic, ambiguous, slogan, organ.
- Use the phrase, “Why is this so hard?”
- Write about working around a broken or poorly designed widget.
- Write about plans for an unusual birthday party.
- Start with this line: “Privacy is an important issue.”
- Write about cheating at solitaire.
- Write about a devastating fire.
- Write about someone with an unusual number of parents.
- Write about taking a risk.
- Use the following five words: filter, torch, assume, reluctance, listen.
- Use the phrase, “I haven’t ever been there.”
- Write about waiting for a delivery.
- Start with this line: “____ isn’t having a good week.”
- Write about waiting impatiently by the mailbox.
- Include these 3 characters in a story: merchandise buyer, model, hairdresser
- Write a conversation with a long gone friend or family member.
- Set your story at a children’s playground.
- A character realizes they really are different.
- Use the following five words: exile, area, soldier, dangerous, extend.
- Use the phrase, “Was there a sign that I missed?”
- Write about something that’s on sale.
- Write about turning in homework early.
- Start with this line: “One day in [year], I got an email…”