January 2017
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: pestilence, glazed, hands, regard, walls.
    2. Write about something that’s an unexpected color.
    3. Use the phrase, “Tell me some lies.”
  2. Use these 5 words: alcoholic, milky, pretend, repulsive, connect.
  3. Waiting for breakfast
  4. Use this line of dialogue: “Aren’t you just a little bit scared?”
  5. It will get worse before it gets better.
  6. Include a character who is holier-than-thou.
  7. Banter in a short-order kitchen
  8. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: prisoners, comes, light, lunar, life.
    2. Write about busily ignoring something other people are fretting about.
    3. Fill in the blank: “The _______ are advancing.”
  9. Finding a category to fit.
  10. Use these 5 words: versed, numerous, pets, melodic, harbor.
  11. Trying to focus while groggy
  12. Use this line of dialogue: “Maybe you’re not as smart as you think you are.”
  13. Is it supposed to sound like that?
  14. Scenario: a situation that’s both perfectly ordinary & utterly catastrophic.
  15. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: eaten, border, began, stairs, probe.
    2. Write about sunlight revealing something previously unnoticed.
    3. Fill in the blank: “It is the end of a/an _______.”
  16. Use these 5 words: impress, weary, melt, possible, trade.
  17. Asking for help
  18. Use this line of dialogue: “Why are you forcing me to be mean today?”
  19. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.
  20. Include a misfit who’s trying to figure out what to be when she grows up.
  21. Missing something because of a distraction
  22. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: smooth, cannot, convulsive, yard, talk.
    2. Write about finding mistakes slightly too late.
    3. Fill in the blank: “I think they just want to have _______.”
  23. “Are you helping, or just watching?”
  24. Use these 5 words: moaning, pull, border, scarf, stone.
  25. “We play fair: we take turns cheating.”
  26. Use this line of dialogue: “I’m a complete failure as a person.”
  27. Meeting a crush years later
  28. Start with: As a child, I was terrified…
  29. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: poor, cotton, shall, bone, fading.
    2. Write about ignoring instructions.
    3. Misuse the word “alternative.”
  30. Use this line of dialogue: “Where’s my pizza?”
  31. That sinking feeling in your stomach
