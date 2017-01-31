- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Use the following five words: pestilence, glazed, hands, regard, walls.
- Write about something that’s an unexpected color.
- Use the phrase, “Tell me some lies.”
- Use these 5 words: alcoholic, milky, pretend, repulsive, connect.
- Waiting for breakfast
- Use this line of dialogue: “Aren’t you just a little bit scared?”
- It will get worse before it gets better.
- Include a character who is holier-than-thou.
- Banter in a short-order kitchen

- Use the following five words: prisoners, comes, light, lunar, life.
- Write about busily ignoring something other people are fretting about.
- Fill in the blank: “The _______ are advancing.”
- Finding a category to fit.
- Use these 5 words: versed, numerous, pets, melodic, harbor.
- Trying to focus while groggy
- Use this line of dialogue: “Maybe you’re not as smart as you think you are.”
- Is it supposed to sound like that?
- Scenario: a situation that’s both perfectly ordinary & utterly catastrophic.

- Use the following five words: eaten, border, began, stairs, probe.
- Write about sunlight revealing something previously unnoticed.
- Fill in the blank: “It is the end of a/an _______.”
- Use these 5 words: impress, weary, melt, possible, trade.
- Asking for help
- Use this line of dialogue: “Why are you forcing me to be mean today?”
- You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.
- Include a misfit who’s trying to figure out what to be when she grows up.
- Missing something because of a distraction

- Use the following five words: smooth, cannot, convulsive, yard, talk.
- Write about finding mistakes slightly too late.
- Fill in the blank: “I think they just want to have _______.”
- “Are you helping, or just watching?”
- Use these 5 words: moaning, pull, border, scarf, stone.
- “We play fair: we take turns cheating.”
- Use this line of dialogue: “I’m a complete failure as a person.”
- Meeting a crush years later
- Start with: As a child, I was terrified…

- Use the following five words: poor, cotton, shall, bone, fading.
- Write about ignoring instructions.
- Misuse the word “alternative.”
- Use this line of dialogue: “Where’s my pizza?”
- That sinking feeling in your stomach