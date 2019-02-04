Dead of Winter 2018 Winners

The winning stories in our 2018 “Dead of Winter” short horror fiction contest are:
- First place: “The Grave of Samuel Seymore James” by M. Luke Yoder
- Second place: “Eidolon” by Lou Nell Gerard
- Third place: “99 Words of Sorrow” by Maureen Rostad
Our next contest is “Three Cheers & A Tiger: Spring,” which is a 48-hour mystery contest. Dead of Winter 2019 opens October 1, 2019. We look forward to your entries. These stories will be published in the March 2019 issue.
Our contest info is here.http://tclj.toasted-cheese.com/contest.htm