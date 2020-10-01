20th Annual Dead of Winter short fiction contest

We are thrilled to announce the opening of the 20th Annual Dead of Winter contest (December 2020) and to mark the occasion, we’re doing something special with this year’s theme.

SPECIAL:

Your entry will not only use the theme but will also use it in a central way, not as a peripheral or “dropped in” detail. Give your story a unique title, not using the theme as a title.

Choose from one of these previous DOW themes for your short horror fiction entry:

ALASKA

ALTERNATIVE SANTA

THE AWARD

BLOOD RIVER BRIDGE

DEATH AND WINTER

FAMILY TREE

THE GHOST AND THE DARKNESS

THE HAND OF FATE

THE HAUNTED LIGHTHOUSE

HEART AND SOUL

HIDDEN GRAVE

THE HOUSE AT THE END OF THE ROAD

IT’S NOT NICE TO FOOL MOTHER NATURE

THE NEIGHBORHOOD CHILDREN

NEVERTHELESS SHE PERSISTED

THE PODCAST

SKULL AND BONES

THE SOUVENIRS/TROPHIES OF A RETURNED SOLDIER

TOYS IN THE ATTIC

URBAN LEGEND

VENTRILOQUIST

WHAT’S POSSIBLE ON THE LONGEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR

EVERY YEAR:

Stories MUST be based on the theme provided.

Stories MUST be set in winter.

Stories MUST fall in the horror genre.

HOW TO ENTER:

The contest opens October 1, 2020 and the deadline for submission is 11:59 PM ET December 21, 2020.

Email entries to dow2020[at]toasted-cheese.com with the subject line:

Dead of Winter Contest Entry.

Include at the beginning of your entry: Title – word count (theme)

The word count range for DOW 2020 is 1000–5000 words. You may round your word count however you like. Stories that do not fall within word count parameters will be disqualified.

Follow general contest guidelines and general Dead of Winter guidelines.

See DOW guidelines for prize information.