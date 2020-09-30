September 2020
  1. “Who had ________ on their Bingo card?”
  2. Incl. these characters: 💎 worker, geological engineer, soil conservationist
  3. Write about unexpected cold weather
  4. Set your story on a desert island.
  5. Set a story involving adults in your primary school.
    1. Use the following five words: spontaneous, clear, fascinate, pump, appointment.
    2. Use the phrase, “There’s a person I know…”
    3. Write about a chance to do something over.
  7. Write about getting mail for a former resident.
  8. Start with this line: “He was rather quirky.”
  9. Write about rediscovering something you once thought important.
  10. Write about something that’s seasonal.
  11. Use this: “For a retired person you sure are busy.”
  12. Incl. these 3 characters: fitness instructor, locker room attendant, coach.
    1. Use the following five words: fleet, stomach, seize, favorable, sunrise.
    2. Use the phrase, “Rumor has it…”
    3. Write about a change of heart.
  14. Use these five words: networks, meaningful, ask, tea, review.
  15. Write about figuring out what’s wrong with a car.
  16. Start your story with light snow falling.
  17. Write about finding a book down behind the others.
  18. Set your story in an old-growth forest.
  19. Write some foreshadowed atmospheric setting information.
    1. Use the following five words: donor, mouse, peanut, stage, systematic.
    2. Use the phrase, “The day I discovered…”
    3. Write about asking for help.
  21. Write about the latest tech gadget.
  22. Start with this line: “You’re in luck.”
  23. Write about a month that drags on for most of a year.
  24. Write about truths and myths.
  25. Write about walking through a ruined building.
  26. Include these 3 characters: web developer, computer programmer, designer.
    1. Use the following five words: weak, excavate, allow, assumption, beard.
    2. Use the phrase, “Whatever they decided.”
    3. Write about smelling smoke.
  28. Write about a benefactor.
  29. Write about getting something done just before the deadline.
  30. Start with this line: “Make sure you are prepared.”

