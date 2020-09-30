- “Who had ________ on their Bingo card?”
- Incl. these characters: 💎 worker, geological engineer, soil conservationist
- Write about unexpected cold weather
- Set your story on a desert island.
- Set a story involving adults in your primary school.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: spontaneous, clear, fascinate, pump, appointment.
- Use the phrase, “There’s a person I know…”
- Write about a chance to do something over.
- Write about getting mail for a former resident.
- Start with this line: “He was rather quirky.”
- Write about rediscovering something you once thought important.
- Write about something that’s seasonal.
- Use this: “For a retired person you sure are busy.”
- Incl. these 3 characters: fitness instructor, locker room attendant, coach.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: fleet, stomach, seize, favorable, sunrise.
- Use the phrase, “Rumor has it…”
- Write about a change of heart.
- Use these five words: networks, meaningful, ask, tea, review.
- Write about figuring out what’s wrong with a car.
- Start your story with light snow falling.
- Write about finding a book down behind the others.
- Set your story in an old-growth forest.
- Write some foreshadowed atmospheric setting information.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: donor, mouse, peanut, stage, systematic.
- Use the phrase, “The day I discovered…”
- Write about asking for help.
- Write about the latest tech gadget.
- Start with this line: “You’re in luck.”
- Write about a month that drags on for most of a year.
- Write about truths and myths.
- Write about walking through a ruined building.
- Include these 3 characters: web developer, computer programmer, designer.
- Join us for a live Writing Chat every Sunday!
- Use the following five words: weak, excavate, allow, assumption, beard.
- Use the phrase, “Whatever they decided.”
- Write about smelling smoke.
- Write about a benefactor.
- Write about getting something done just before the deadline.
- Start with this line: “Make sure you are prepared.”