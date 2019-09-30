September 2019
Daily Writing Prompts

Posted on by

A Pen In Each Hand

  1. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: program, honest, instrument, willpower, resist.
    2. Fill in the blank: “Last time we did this, _________ happened.”
    3. Write about a character meeting someone who knew their parents.
  2. Use these 5 words: surprise, help, superheroes, wrongdoing, threatens.
  3. Write about kneading bread while having a difficult conversation
  4. Use these 5 words: remembrance, immigrants, letter, portrait, fire.
  5. Write about waiting for a machine to finish.
  6. Write about: the only human left in the world.
  7. Write about a busy day after several days off.
  8. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  9. Write about an autocorrect disaster
  10. Your setting is: evening, thick fog, by the sea, sad atmosphere.
  11. What goes through a busy mind during a shared moment of silence?
  12. Your setting is: noon, thunderstorm overhead, on a ship, lonely atmosphere.
  13. Invent a new 13-phobic superstition
  14. Write about a character who is: inspirational, restless & nurturing.
  15. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: supply, side, corruption, mourning, belly.
    2. Fill in the blank: “_________ you very much.”
    3. Write about getting drafted for some task.
  16. Start with this line of dialogue: “This is a stretch.”
  17. Write about a malfunctioning thermostat.
  18. Write about a character who is: nurturing, idealistic & adventurous.
  19. Setting: That snow cave they dug last year.
  20. Write about a character who is: optimistic, considerate & fun-loving.
  21. Day and night, evenly balanced. What is unbalanced?
  22. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
    1. Use the following five words: smile, crack, back, labour, pioneer.
    2. Fill in the blank: “Once a _________, whether we need it or not.”
    3. Write about a pair of things (or people, or creatures …), one of which is missing.
  23. “This is the part of the job where we ______.”
  24. Write about: how you define love.
  25. Write about a sudden distraction.
  26. Write about a character who is: lively, adventurous & selfish.
  27. Write about something only the mathphobic people see.
  28. Start with this line of dialogue: “This is unacceptable.”
  29. Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
  30. Start with this line of dialogue: “He made an ass of himself.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *