- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Use the following five words: program, honest, instrument, willpower, resist.
- Fill in the blank: “Last time we did this, _________ happened.”
- Write about a character meeting someone who knew their parents.
- Use these 5 words: surprise, help, superheroes, wrongdoing, threatens.
- Write about kneading bread while having a difficult conversation
- Use these 5 words: remembrance, immigrants, letter, portrait, fire.
- Write about waiting for a machine to finish.
- Write about: the only human left in the world.
- Write about a busy day after several days off.
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Write about an autocorrect disaster
- Your setting is: evening, thick fog, by the sea, sad atmosphere.
- What goes through a busy mind during a shared moment of silence?
- Your setting is: noon, thunderstorm overhead, on a ship, lonely atmosphere.
- Invent a new 13-phobic superstition
- Write about a character who is: inspirational, restless & nurturing.
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Use the following five words: supply, side, corruption, mourning, belly.
- Fill in the blank: “_________ you very much.”
- Write about getting drafted for some task.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “This is a stretch.”
- Write about a malfunctioning thermostat.
- Write about a character who is: nurturing, idealistic & adventurous.
- Setting: That snow cave they dug last year.
- Write about a character who is: optimistic, considerate & fun-loving.
- Day and night, evenly balanced. What is unbalanced?
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Use the following five words: smile, crack, back, labour, pioneer.
- Fill in the blank: “Once a _________, whether we need it or not.”
- Write about a pair of things (or people, or creatures …), one of which is missing.
- “This is the part of the job where we ______.”
- Write about: how you define love.
- Write about a sudden distraction.
- Write about a character who is: lively, adventurous & selfish.
- Write about something only the mathphobic people see.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “This is unacceptable.”
- Get today’s prompts on Twitter.
- Start with this line of dialogue: “He made an ass of himself.”